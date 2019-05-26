WFP Lebanon Country Brief, April 2019

In Numbers

729,319 people assisted in April 2019

US$ 24 m cash-based transfers made

US$ 79.7 m six months (May–October 2019) net funding requirements

Operational Updates

• Across March and April, WFP and UNHCR jointly conducted a validation exercise of refugee households receiving multi-purpose cash and cash for food to verify the presence of refugees in country and confirm that the right household is still in possession of the correct e-card. The validation exercise was attended by 55,264 households out of the 57,166 invited. Refugee identity is validated using biometric technology.

• Starting in May, WFP will be rolling out a self-validation model, beginning with a pilot throughout May to test the functionality of the new system, followed by a planned full roll-out of the system in June for households receiving multi-purpose cash. The selfvalidation model will increase the number of validation sites accessible to refugees from the current 16 sites to 170 across the country. Validation centres will be in Liban Post and Cash United branches, with the aim of making the process more streamlined for refugees to access any of the sites to complete the exercise.

• As a part of the school snacks programme, in April WFP began kitchen rehabilitation in six new schools that will participate in a school kitchen pilot, in line with the list selected from the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MEHE) in March. With the introduction of school kitchens, nutritious and fresh traditional sandwiches will be prepared on site, serving students in both morning and afternoon shifts.

• On 11 April, WFP hosted the final training of MEHE school health educators in schools piloting WFP’s nutrition education materials, as a part of MEHE’s health curriculum for primary aged students in grades KG1-9. The workshop was attended by 36 school health educators, representing 22 public schools. Training topics included: ‘Healthy Food Choices’ and ‘Breakfast and Healthy Meals’. The nutrition education materials will be rolled out in selected pilot schools in next year’s academic curriculum.