29 May 2018

WFP Lebanon Country Brief April 2018

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Apr 2018
preview
Download PDF (582.42 KB)

Programmatic Updates

  • Following the creation of Dalili, an app aimed at providing beneficiaries with the opportunity to compare prices across WFP contracted shops to maximize their purchasing power, WFP has released Matjari, the shop-owner version. The app allows shop owners to update prices and promotions of their products as well as upload inventories of their shops, using both Apple and Google platforms. The prices uploaded are matched to complement the price information displayed on Dalili.

  • Building on WFP’s retail and livelihoods strategies, a second farmers market was established, allowing vulnerable Lebanese and Syrian refugees to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables directly through the Points of Sale POS, using their ecards. The market takes place every Monday at Al Marj, Bekaa.

  • A price monitoring study was conducted by WFP to evaluate price fluctuations among WFP contracted and non-contracted shops. Results of the study demonstrated that WFP contracted shops are 4.43% lower than non-contracted ones. The study and data analysis was conducted based on data of non-contracted shops shared by Nielsen, a leading global information and measurement company providing market research and data.

  • Under its livelihood programme for 2018, WFP launched a new recycling activity in April in partnership with local NGO LiveLoveLebanon and the Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development (ACTED). As a result, 40 Lebanese and Syrian participants are trained to ride electric bikes, collecting bagged recycling from residences in Beirut and delivering it to a contracted recycling facility. The activity is providing an income to vulnerable participants and filling a gap in the local recycling market. The LiveLoveRecycle app can be downloaded on Android devices.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.