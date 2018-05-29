WFP Lebanon Country Brief April 2018

Programmatic Updates

Following the creation of Dalili, an app aimed at providing beneficiaries with the opportunity to compare prices across WFP contracted shops to maximize their purchasing power, WFP has released Matjari, the shop-owner version. The app allows shop owners to update prices and promotions of their products as well as upload inventories of their shops, using both Apple and Google platforms. The prices uploaded are matched to complement the price information displayed on Dalili.

Building on WFP’s retail and livelihoods strategies, a second farmers market was established, allowing vulnerable Lebanese and Syrian refugees to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables directly through the Points of Sale POS, using their ecards. The market takes place every Monday at Al Marj, Bekaa.

A price monitoring study was conducted by WFP to evaluate price fluctuations among WFP contracted and non-contracted shops. Results of the study demonstrated that WFP contracted shops are 4.43% lower than non-contracted ones. The study and data analysis was conducted based on data of non-contracted shops shared by Nielsen, a leading global information and measurement company providing market research and data.