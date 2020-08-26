WFP Lebanon Beirut Port Explosions Situation Report #3 (25 August 2020)

In Numbers

841,000 Lebanese are estimated to be extremely poor

150,000 People directly affected by the explosion who are estimated to be in need of assistance

5,416 of the most food insecure reached so far with immediate in-kind assistance as part of the explosion response

944,156 people assisted by WFP in July 2020

Highlights

As of 24 August, WFP provided emergency in-kind food assistance to 5,416 people most in need through the distribution of over 1,000 food parcels. WFP also provided food parcels to support communal kitchens serving 3,000 hot meals a day in the blast affected areas of Beirut.

Offloading is ongoing of the WFP shipment of 12,500 metric tons of wheat flour that arrived in Beirut on 18 August. The wheat flour will be distributed through to millers and bakeries to help stabilize the price of bread across the country and help ensure the continuity of the national bread supply.

WFP has established temporary augmented storage capacity at Beirut Port for humanitarian goods and cargo.

Situational Update