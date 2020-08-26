Lebanon
WFP Lebanon Beirut Port Explosions Situation Report #3 (25 August 2020)
Attachments
In Numbers
841,000 Lebanese are estimated to be extremely poor
150,000 People directly affected by the explosion who are estimated to be in need of assistance
5,416 of the most food insecure reached so far with immediate in-kind assistance as part of the explosion response
944,156 people assisted by WFP in July 2020
Highlights
As of 24 August, WFP provided emergency in-kind food assistance to 5,416 people most in need through the distribution of over 1,000 food parcels. WFP also provided food parcels to support communal kitchens serving 3,000 hot meals a day in the blast affected areas of Beirut.
Offloading is ongoing of the WFP shipment of 12,500 metric tons of wheat flour that arrived in Beirut on 18 August. The wheat flour will be distributed through to millers and bakeries to help stabilize the price of bread across the country and help ensure the continuity of the national bread supply.
WFP has established temporary augmented storage capacity at Beirut Port for humanitarian goods and cargo.
Situational Update
As of 24 August, the death toll following the explosion at the Beirut Port has reached 180 people with over 6,500 people reported injured. The government extended the state of emergency in Beirut until 18 September.
WFP and humanitarian partners have been active across sectors to respond to the immediate humanitarian needs post-explosion. According to OCHA, 180,000 people have been provided with critical assistance. WFP is leading on the Food Security and Logistics Sectors.
Further assessments of the Beirut Port confirmed that data connectivity has been re-established. Therefore, Emergency Telecommunications Sector (ETS) services are no longer required and the Sector has been demobilized as of 21 August.
A sharp increase in COVID-19 cases was recorded following the explosion, which also severely damaged four major hospitals in Beirut. As of 24 August, 13,155 confirmed cases and 126 deaths have been recorded in Lebanon, prompting the government to announce a two-week lockdown starting 21 August to attempt to curb transmission rates. Measures include a 12-hour curfew and ban on large gatherings. Humanitarian and relief efforts are exempt from these measures