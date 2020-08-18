WFP Lebanon Beirut Port Explosions Situation Report #2 (17 August 2020)

Situation Update

• As of 13 August, the death toll following the explosion at the Beirut Port reached 178 people, with over 6,000 people reported injured and 30 people still reported missing. The government extended the state of emergency in Beirut until 21 August.

• WFP and humanitarian partners are supporting the national response to the explosions, with Shelter, Health, Food Security, and Protection as priority response sectors. WFP is leading on the Food Security, Logistics, and Emergency Telecommunications Sectors.

• COVID-19 transmission rates continue to spike, with 397 new cases and 8,881 total cases reported as of 17 August.

In Numbers

841,000 Lebanese are estimated to be extremely poor

150,000 people directly affected by the explosion who are estimated to be in need of assistance

944,156 people assisted by WFP in July 2020

Highlights

• WFP is distributing food parcels through its partners to enable operation of hot kitchens in the affected areas and to vulnerable families with access to functioning kitchens.

• The first WFP shipment of 12,500 metric tons of wheat flour to stabilize the price of bread across Lebanon and ensure the continuity of the national bread supply is expected to arrive in Beirut Port on 18 August.

• The OCHA Flash Appeal launched on 14 August seeks USD 244.7 million for Food Security, USD 1.2 million for Logistics, andUSD 370,000 for Emergency Telecommunications.

Food Security Situation

• Food inflation rate soared by 245 percent in June 2020 compared to October 2019, as a result of the compound effect of the financial crisis and the COVID-19 outbreak (Lebanon Central Administration of Statistics). Prices are forecasted to continue increasing, and the explosion – with possible disruption in supply chain and consequent reduced availability of food on markets or delays in supply – is likely to lead to a further increase in general price level. As markets are the main source of food for most people in Lebanon, possible disruptions in food supply and projected increase in prices are likely to affect households’ access to food.