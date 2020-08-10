WFP Lebanon Beirut Port Explosions Situation Report #1 (09 August 2020)

In Numbers

Over 157 reported deaths

Over 5,000 people reported injured

Over 150 people reported missing

Over 300,000 people with no shelter

Estimated 150,000 people affected by the explosions who are considered vulnerable

Highlights

• WFP is supporting the ongoing emergency response in coordination with national and international partners.

• WFP is concerned that the damage to the port will exacerbate an already grim food security situation made worse by the economic crisis and COVID-19 pandemic.

• WFP plans to expand its existing cash-based transfers programme to reach up to 1 million people across Lebanon, including those affected by the blast.

Situation Update

• The explosions at the Port of Beirut on 4 August caused widespread damage across Beirut, with initial reports of more than 157 people killed, 5,000 people injured, and more than 150 people missing. Early estimates are that the explosions left more than 300,000 people with no shelter in the Greater Beirut area, of which WFP estimates 150,000 may be considered vulnerable and in need of assistance.

• A two-week state of emergency was declared on 5 August and national and international search and rescue teams, medical professionals, and disaster management experts have been dispatched to support ongoing emergency efforts.

• All WFP employees have been accounted for. Nine staff members sustained injuries, with one staff member still in the hospital.