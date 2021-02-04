WFP Lebanon / Beirut Explosion Response, 04 February 2021

Highlights:

Six months after the devastating explosion at Beirut Port that took away lives and fractured livelihoods, WFP is supporting 89,000 of the most vulnerable people affected by the explosion with unrestricted, multi-purpose cash. In-kind assistance was provided in the immediate aftermath of the explosion through food parcels to families and communal kitchens and provision of wheat flour to bakeries. Assistance then shifted to cash assistance based on rapid needs assessments and six months later, WFP has provided 89,000 people with monthly cash assistance to cover food and other basic needs.