WFP Lebanon 2021 in review

WFP significantly scaled up its assistance in 2021 to support one in three people living in Lebanon to put food on the table and make ends meet in a time of severe crisis.

Lebanon is facing its third year of a dramatic economic crisis, political paralysis, heightened social tensions, and the ongoing negative effects of COVID-19 and the 2020 Beirut port explosion. The human impact of these crises is sobering. In 2021, both the Lebanese and refugees suffered from high levels of poverty and food insecurity: 2.1 million Lebanese and 1.3 million Syrian refugees are vulnerable and in need of assistance.

In response, WFP supported 2.1 million of the most vulnerable Lebanese and refugees to meet their essential needs, including food, through cash transfers and in-kind food assistance. WFP also provided technical assistance, capacity strengthening support and logistics and procurement services to the Government and other partners to enable delivery of humanitarian and social assistance.