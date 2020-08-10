Welthungerhilfe Supports Families in Need in Lebanon

After the explosion in Beirut, Welthungerhilfe supports poor families in Lebanon.

Bonn/Berlin, 2020-08-07 Welthungerhilfe is sending two members of the Emergency Response Team to Lebanon, to work with local partners to strengthen urgent assistance in the country. At the same time, support is being expanded for poor families, who were already unable to feed themselves adequately. 50,000 euros will also be provided to help Lebanese and Syrian families.

The explosion on Tuesday has worsened the already precarious situation of the population. The supply situation is desperate; one in three people in Lebanon lives below the poverty line. Food prices are rising daily, and people can no longer afford the basics – this applies both to Lebanese people and refugees in the country.

Welthungerhilfe will support soup kitchens for poor families in Baalbek in the east of the country, ensuring that more than 3,000 people can get a hot meal. Around 1,500 poor families will also get the chance to receive a daily income for maintaining irrigation channels.

Welthungerhilfe is urgently asking for donations for people affected in Lebanon under the keyword: „Hilfe für Libanon”

Lennart Lehmann, Head of Project in Beirut is available for interviews.

