Water in the Balance - The Economic Impacts of Climate Change and Water Scarcity in the Middle East

Executive Summary

The Middle East is one of the most water scarce regions in the world. Lack of water is a common issue challenging countries of this region. These countries have already exploited their available water resources and most of their watersheds have passed the sustainable level of water withdrawal. In several countries, water is massively used in agricultural activities to produce food, while precipitation has decreased over time across the region. These patterns suggest that the Middle Eastern countries will experience major constrains to maintain or expand their crop production in the future.

The existing literature confirms that the problem of water scarcity will be intensified in the Middle East in the future due to climate change and overconsumption of water. The literature also indicates that climate change will significantly reduce crop yields in the region, in particular for major grains.

These changes are expected to limit the production of agricultural products; negatively affect nonagricultural sectors that have strong forward and backward linkages with agricultural activities; limit job opportunities in rural areas; idle capacities; and reduce the efficiency of capital assets and infrastructure that have been developed in rural areas to support agricultural activities and sustain human life.

Water scarcity will also reduce outputs of industrial and energy sectors that need water to operate, and diminish the performances of the sectors that provide services.

The main goal of this study is to examine the extent to which water scarcity and losses in crop yields due to climate changes could affect Middle Eastern economies. To accomplish this task, we provide a wide range of analyses to recognize the extent to which crop yields and water scarcity may change under alternative climate scenarios up to 2100. However, since the long-term impacts are highly uncertain, in our economic analyses, we rely on the short to medium time horizons of the changes in crop yields and water scarcity. In particular, we focus on the changes that are highly likely to happen before 2050.

Given the economy-wide effects of these factors, we developed and used a computable general equilibrium (CGE) model to accomplish this goal. In particular, we used the GTAP-BIO-W model developed by the Global Trade Analysis Project (GTAP), a CGE model that has been frequently used to assess the economy-wide impacts of changes in water scarcity and changes in crop yields. This model traces demands for and supplies of all goods and services produced, consumed, and traded at the global scale by country/region. It also takes into account resource constraints and models the allocation of limited resources—including labor, capital, natural resources, water, and land—among their uses. This model divides crop production into rainfed and irrigated and traces supplies of water and land resources and their demands at the spatial resolution of River Basin–Agro-Ecological Zone (RB-AEZ) in each country/ region. The report explains the main characteristics and background of this model in detail.

To conduct this research, we made a major effort to prepare a benchmark database to represent the structure of the economies of the region and link them to the rest of the world according to the best and most reliable available data. The benchmark data base includes input-output (I-O) tables for each country; global data on trade by commodity (aggregated to several categories) and country; land use data by country at the RB-AEZ level; crop production and harvested area by country at RB-AEZ level; and water consumption by users in each country at the RB-AEZ level. We obtained the country input-output tables from the GTAP data base. This data base does not provide input-output tables for Iraq, Lebanon, and the Syrian Arab Republic. Following intensive work, using the most reliable data available, we developed input-output tables for these countries. The report describes the procedure we followed to construct these input-output tables.

To assess the effects of climate change on crop yields, we first collected the most reliable estimates for countries of the Middle East at a grid cell level and then processed and summarized the results by country and AEZ level. The report fully explains this effort. The results of this work show that climate change will negatively affect the productivity of corn, wheat, and rice in a significant way. The impacts are larger for the rainfed items. However, rice is not produced in the Middle East, except in the Islamic Republic of Iran. Some productivity improvements may occur for oil crops and sugar crops due to climate change. The impacts on other crops are minor and very uncertain. The results of these analyses have been used in the scenarios examined.

We also examined the pattern of rainfall and consumption of water in the region and reviewed the literature that has addressed the issue of water scarcity in the Middle East. While the literature clearly agrees that water scarcity will increase in this region, there is no estimate on the rate of reduction in water availability by country for the whole region. Given that the level of future expansion in water scarcity in the Middle East is uncertain, in this research, we examined scenarios of 5 percent, 10 percent, and 20 percent reduction in water supply across the region, except for Turkey and Lebanon. For these two countries, we examined scenarios of 5 percent and 10 percent reductions in the water supply.

To achieve the goals of this research, we developed a wide range of alternative simulations that portray the Middle Eastern economies under different water scarcity scenarios mixed with the climate impacts on crop yields. We began with simulations that assessed the impacts of reductions in water supply at different rates. Then we took into account the impacts of climate change on crop yields, following several analyses examining the trade implications for food products. After that, we examined the extent to which improvements in water use efficiency (WUE) could mitigate the adverse impacts of water scarcity. Frequently, it is argued that an improvement in WUE (that is, producing more crops per drop of water) could lead to a rebound effect in water consumption that would increase water withdrawal. We developed a set of simulations to examine the extent to which WUE may generate a rebound effect in water consumption for irrigation in the two big crop producers of the region, the Islamic Republic of Iran and Turkey, which use water intensively for irrigation. Furthermore, as a preliminary effort, we examined several simulations that highlight the importance of transboundary waters issues for the region. The results obtained from the examined scenarios indicate that:

• Reduction in water supply and changes in crop yields induced by climate change can jointly reduce the GDPs of the Middle Eastern countries significantly. These two factors can jointly reduce the GDP of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, up to 7.2 percent, 3.9 percent,

6.8 percent, 1.9 percent, 9.8 percent, and 5.9 percent, respectively; and the Rest of the Middle East (RME) by up to 4.1 percent. The annual monetary values of these changes are large.

• Both agricultural and nonagricultural activities would suffer from the adverse impacts of water scarcity and changes in crop yields due to climate change. Nonagricultural sectors suffer more from water scarcity