WaSH Assessment Platform Report 2021

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

WAP at a glance

The WASH (Water Sanitation & Hygiene) Assessment Platform (WAP) Report 2021 showcases the vulnerability of informal settlements (ISs) in Lebanon to WaSH related stressors by using a standardized data collection survey across all WaSH agencies. In collaboration with 11 partner organizations, UNICEF (United Nations International Children Emergency Fund) Lebanon has consolidated and analyzed data from 5,768 ISs housing 326,702 individuals, 53% of which are children.