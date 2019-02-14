Vulnerability Assessment of Syrian Refugees 2018 - Executive Brief

The Government of Lebanon (GoL) estimates that the country hosts 1.5 million Syrian refugees who have fled their country’s conflict since 2011, resulting in the largest concentration of refugees per capita and the fourth largest refugee population in the world. The Vulnerability Assessment of Syrian Refugees in Lebanon (VASyR) evaluates the living situation of a representative sample of refugees that have approached UNHCR. Between 16 April and 4 May 2018, the survey team visited a representative sample of 4,446 Syrian refugee households across Lebanon’s 26 districts and conducted face to face interviews. As the sixth survey of its kind, the VASyR identifies changes and analyzes trends in the situation of refugee households, using a multi-sectoral household questionnaire.

A robust response has been mounted by the GoL in partnership with the international community, helping to avert dire consequences and support positive outcomes for Syrian refugees. This response, however, has been inhibited by insufficient funding. In 2018, funding requirements for adequate support to Syrian refugees in Lebanon was estimated at US$ 2.291 billion. As of 30 September 2018, those needs were only one third funded. In addition, the crisis has exacerbated pre-existing development constraints in Lebanon, and the worsening economic situation in Lebanon (with an inflation rate estimated at 6.5% for 2018) negatively impacts response interventions. In this context, sufficient assistance and protection, safe shelter and effective education, and the ability to adequately support the most vulnerable refugees, including women, children and individuals with disabilities, are all at risk. Continued fine-tuning of programming based on targeting, improved livelihood opportunities and a significant injection of funding will all be essential to build on successes and address shortcomings.