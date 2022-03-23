USAID provides nearly $64 million in emergency food assistance for vulnerable people affected by the crisis in Lebanon

Office of Press Relations

In response to growing food security needs in Lebanon, the United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) is providing nearly $64 million in additional humanitarian assistance to help feed vulnerable people in Lebanon. Lebanon is facing increased food insecurity amid the country’s ongoing economic crisis, as well as prolonged impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the August 2020 Beirut port blast. This situation is exacerbated by Putin’s war against Ukraine due to Lebanon’s reliance on imported wheat, primarily from Ukraine. USAID remains concerned that increasing prices of staple foods and fuel in Lebanon will worsen food insecurity. The U.S. government is committed to providing much-needed assistance to the most vulnerable populations in Lebanon.

The United States is the largest bilateral donor of humanitarian assistance in Lebanon. This additional $64 million in funding through the UN World Food Program will provide emergency food assistance for more than 740,000 people. This latest USAID contribution will include rice, chickpeas, pasta, lentils, and other non-perishable items, in addition to vouchers for purchasing food staples from local markets, thereby supporting the Lebanese economy.

The United States government has contributed nearly $510 million in assistance to Lebanon since October 2020. The United States remains deeply concerned about the rising humanitarian needs in Lebanon and continues to urge other donors to increase their contributions for this response.