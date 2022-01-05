Urban case study: Safer and Resilient - Beirut, Lebanon

WHAT WAS ACHIEVED

Contributions to the SDGs 3, 4, 11 and 16 through all the work done under education, child protection and social stability in the urban municipalities currently covered in the programme.

Citywide partnership for citywide impact through multistakeholders’ partnerships, the programme built a network (urban residents, including volunteers, universities, schools, faith-based organisations, NGOs and governments) and formed coalitions supporting scaling up impacts from neighbourhood to citywide levels.

Enhanced urban governance through the influence of child protection policies, local governments were made aware of the importance of including the voices of youth in their development plans through providing the space for them to engage with other youth, identifying needs and participating in the planning, design and implementation of interventions.

Creation of safe environment for boys and girls through enhanced child protection (6,801 children benefited from the child protection intervention in 25 schools and five NGOs); enhanced and built infrastructure and public spaces (35 schools and a range of five NGOs were fully rehabilitated to provide safe and healthy environments); enhanced local institutional capacity (three local NGOs were supported by World Vision Lebanon to enhance their programme design, monitoring and evaluation).