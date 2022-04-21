An Update on our Community Environmental Health Project in 2022

Anera’s UNICEF-funded Empowered Communities in Action project in Lebanon organizes activities that promote healthy behaviors. Our outreach includes topics like protecting the environment, menstrual well-being, and COVID-19 prevention. We also distribute hygiene supplies through the project. And young people earn cash-for-work helping us to carry out the activities, including many women leaders.

Menstrual Health in the Palestinan Camps

Tackling a subject like menstrual health may seem straightforward; but in Lebanon openly discussing menstruation and bodily issues remains taboo within many conservative communities. It takes a lot of patience and negotiation to achieve tangible behavioral change.

