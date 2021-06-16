Update: Emergency response in Lebanon

Almost a year after the devastating explosion that shook Beirut in August 2020 and as the COVID-19 crisis continues, HPIC has not stopped its commitment to providing the people and communities in Lebanon with essential medicines and support to help rebuild healthcare infrastructures.

In partnership with local NGOs, by the end of 2020, HPIC distributed several shipments since the explosion that have resulted in the provision of more than $1.5 million worth of medicines and medical supplies to facilities in disadvantaged communities across Lebanon, providing life-saving treatment to more than 114,900 people.

HPIC has also played a major role in rebuilding critical structures in Lebanon, primarily with the rehabilitation of the St. George Health Facility in Beirut through funding from the Ministère des Relations Internationale du Québec (MRI). The facility was rendered non-operational as a result of the 2020 Explosion, having been severely damaged and suffering loss of critical equipment, but with funding from MRI, HPIC has been able to provide equipment, supplies and medication. As a result, the hospital is now halfway through reconstruction and is expected to be fully operational once again by the end 2021.

HPIC has also been working closely to support the Children’s Cancer Centre of Lebanon (CCCL), another healthcare facility that was severely impacted from the explosion; the main floor was destroyed and much of the medical equipment damaged and unusable. HPIC provided support to rebuild damaged areas and sent specialized medicines that helped over 700 boys and girls under the care of CCCL. This support ensured that treatment plans for these young patients remained uninterrupted despite the physical and financial challenges CCCL faced.

HPIC has been working in Lebanon since 2001 and has since shipped close to $20 million worth of medicines. The 2020 Beirut Explosion and the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated an already difficult economic situation in Lebanon. Before these most recent emergencies, the country was already facing shortages in medicines and medical supplies. Despite all of our remarkable achievements to-date, the situation in Lebanon remains critical and help is still needed.

HPIC will continue to partner with local NGOs to prioritize its work in Lebanon over 2021 and 2022. We encourage our community of donors to support these efforts and help us raise funding of $20,000 per annum that will ensure the shipments of up to 10 tonnes of essential medicines and medical supplies to help fill the gaps in Lebanon’s healthcare system. Every dollar will benefit the provision and mobilization of medicines to families and vulnerable communities across Lebanon that remain affected by recent disasters and the country’s economic collapse.

For ways to partner with us in this Emergency Response, please contact Dayana Gomez at dgomez@hpicanada.ca or consider making a life-saving gift today at https://hpicanada.ca/programs/emergency-response/