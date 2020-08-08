Update on ACTED’s Response to the Beirut Explosion

As rescue workers continue to trawl through the ruins of Beirut’s port area for survivors three days after the blast which decimated the Lebanese capital, ACTED is mobilising all available staff to provide immediate assistance to those hit hardest.

Our teams have already completed an initial Rapid Needs Assessment Report which reveals the impact of the explosion in terms of the level of structural damage across surrounding neighbourhoods, the emerging humanitarian needs of those affected, and the impact on businesses/livelihoods. These findings have informed our immediate response plan.

How are we responding?

Neighbourhoods lying within a 2km perimeter of the blast experienced widespread destruction with up to 70% of houses destroyed or partly destroyed. Many other neighbourhoods experienced similar levels of damage. Over the coming days, ACTED will target the most vulnerable households with cash to ensure that they can pay for the materials and labour required to rehabilitate their homes.

Amidst the carnage a small glimmer of hope emerged in the form of streams of volunteers arriving in Beirut from across Lebanon to assist in the clean-up efforts. ACTED is also providing direct support to the many local initiatives and civil society organizations which are coordinating the clearing of rubble and debris from Beirut’s streets. These local groups continue to provide medical care and sustenance to members of displaced households and volunteers.

According to our needs assessment, most markets in Beirut are still functioning, thus ACTED staff are also providing cash assistance to families who would otherwise not have the means to buy food, water and hygiene items.

According to our field teams and sources from OCHA, five of Beirut’s 16 hospitals were damaged in the blast with three closed as a result. Only one other NGO (Caritas) is currently able to provide mental health and psychosocial support for cases of psychological trauma, thus ACTED has stepped in to provide immediate assistance in the form of mental health and psychosocial support. ACTED is also distributing dignity kits[1] to women.

Our next priority will be to begin the assessment of local businesses to see how we can support their speedy recovery.

[1] Hygiene and sanitary items, as well as other items explicitly tailored towards the local needs of women and girls.