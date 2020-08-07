United States Provides Humanitarian Assistance in Response to Explosions in Lebanon

Office of Press Relations

The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), is providing more than $15 million in humanitarian assistance to aid the people of Lebanon following catastrophic explosions at the Port of Beirut. These funds bring the humanitarian aid provided by the American people in Lebanon since September 2019 to a total of $403 million.

With the funds announced today, the United States is financing life-saving medical responses and providing humanitarian assistance to meet the immediate needs of families affected by this tragic disaster, including food aid for 50,000 people for three months.

USAID has also requested the unique capabilities of the U.S. Department of Defense to transport emergency supplies to Lebanon, including enough medical supplies and pharmaceuticals to support up to 60,000 people for three months.

This assistance is in addition to the $41.6 million the United States has already contributed to bolster Lebanon's efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. This funding helps private health facilities to triage, manage, and refer patients properly; ensures the continuity of essential health care; sponsors risk-communications and community-outreach activities; increases access to water, sanitation, and hygiene, and provides emergency food assistance to refugees and members of vulnerable Lebanese host communities who have lost their livelihoods or are unable to leave their homes.

The United States has long supported the Lebanese people's pursuit of economic prosperity and accountable governance, free of corruption and foreign pressure. For years, USAID has funded university hospitals in Lebanon, including Rizk Hospital at the Lebanese American University and the American University of Beirut Medical Center (AUBMC), which is serving as one of the main triage centers for victims of the explosion. These hospitals have already allocated space and resources for the response to the pandemic of COVID-19, especially for Lebanon's most-vulnerable communities.

The United States continues to support efforts to promote transparent, accountable, citizen-responsive, and democratic governance in Lebanon through programs that strengthen civil-society organizations, increase public participation in local government, and facilitate strategic reforms.

The U.S. Government and the American people extend our deepest condolences to all those affected by this horrific event. We stand with the people of Lebanon as they seek relief and accountability in this difficult time.