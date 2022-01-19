United States announces $40 Million in additional humanitarian assistance for vulnerable people affected by the crisis in Lebanon

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) is providing $40 million in additional humanitarian assistance to vulnerable people in Lebanon as they continue to confront the impacts of the ongoing economic and financial crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic, and continued displacement resulting from the Syrian civil war.

With this funding, USAID is partnering with the UN World Food Program to provide emergency food assistance to nearly 740,000 people for four months, including vulnerable Syrian refugees and Lebanese populations. This latest USAID contribution comes as food prices continue to rise in Lebanon due to the collapsing currency and the overlapping crises that exacerbate food insecurity and diminish people's ability to purchase basic necessities.

As the largest donor of humanitarian assistance in Lebanon, the United States has now contributed more than $440 million since October 2020, during which time the economic and financial crisis in Lebanon has worsened. The United States remains deeply concerned about the rising humanitarian needs in Lebanon and continues to urge other donors to increase their contributions for this response.

For the latest updates on U.S. humanitarian assistance in Lebanon, visit here.