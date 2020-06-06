United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2020/473)

I. Introduction

In paragraph 8 of its resolution 2485 (2019), the Security Council requested the Secretary-General to conduct and provide the Council, no later than 1 June 2020, with an assessment of the continued relevance of the resources of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and options for improving the efficiency and effectiveness between UNIFIL and the Office of the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, taking into consideration the troop ceiling and the civilian component of UNIFIL.

Pursuant to that resolution, the Department of Peace Operations launched the assessment in consultation with relevant stakeholders at Headquarters, including political consultations with Member States, and the development of terms of refe rence and a methodology. Within that process, UNIFIL created a working group that conducted an internal review of the mission, in close coordination with Headquarters, with a view to exploring options for the enhanced effectiveness of UNIFIL to better address future challenges to mandate implementation. The Assistant Secretary-General for the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific led an interdisciplinary assessment mission from various departments and offices of the Secretariat to Lebanon from 29 February to 7 March 2020. The assessment team reviewed and developed the preparatory work conducted by UNIFIL, held consultations with leaders of the Government of Lebanon and met with the Office of the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon on the question of efficiencies and effectiveness between the two missions. The assessment team met the Speaker of Parliament, the Prime Minister, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, the Chief of the Lebanese Armed Forces and the Commander of the Lebanese Armed Forces South Litani Sector. A planned visit to Israel could not proceed owing to travel restrictions related to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. In addition to consultations at Headquarters in New York, Israel communicated its views on the assessment in writing.

The present assessment report includes a tactical review of the UNIFIL military force structure (land, air and maritime component) and the civilian components to ensure that the mission’s staffing structure is aligned with the mission mandate, taking into account the evolving context. Options are identified for enhancing UNIFIL mandate implementation efforts, on the basis of a review of its activities and their impact in terms of prevention and deterrence and in terms of monitoring the cessation of hostilities and assisting the Lebanese Armed Forces in taking steps towards the establishment between the Blue Line and the Litani River of an area free of unauthorized armed personnel, assets and weapons. Options for enhanced technology and data collection, analysis, and reporting were reviewed. Also explored in the assessment are the context of and prospects for advancing the transition of responsibilities from the UNIFIL Maritime Task Force to the Lebanese Armed Forces, with a focus on what is realistic in the near future.

Taken into consideration in the assessment are previous review processes and evaluations of the mission, including the 2018 military capability study, the 2012 and 2017 strategic reviews of UNIFIL and the civilian staffing review undertaken in 2013/14, the latter of which was subsequently implemented over a three-year period. The implementation of these reviews has resulted in reductions in major equipment and troop strength, from 10,600 in 2016/17 to the current 10,155. Also explored in the assessment are different ways of doing business, including the use of new or alternative equipment and technology. Synergies with other United Nations entities in Lebanon were also looked at, taking into account policy frameworks such as Action for Peacekeeping (2018) and resolution 2436 (2018) on peacekeeping performance, as was the UNIFIL support role to the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF), the United Nations Truce Supervision Organization (UNTSO) and the Office of the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon in logistical and administrative matters and to other missions regarding conduct and discipline. In line with the system-wide strategy on gender parity, gender balance is a key principle guiding any future configuration of the mission’s staffing. As a pilot mission of the Comprehensive Performance Assessment System, some of its preliminary findings informed an evaluation of the mission’s strengths and weaknesses and helped to articulate priorities for the coming years, as reflected in the present assessment.