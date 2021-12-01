UNIFIL ramps up logistical support to LAF

UNIFIL today handed over the first monthly delivery of fuel to its strategic partners, the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF), at a ceremony in the UN mission's headquarters in Naqoura, south Lebanon.

Today's donation of 35,000 litres of fuel is the first of six monthly deliveries.

This follows a request by the Security Council in August to take "temporary and special measures" to support the LAF with items like food, fuel, and medicine, as well as other logistical support for six months.

Accordingly, the mission has been extending support, including 500 kilograms of medical and sanitary items on 28 October.

Later this week, the UN mission is also donating food items to the LAF, which will be enough to feed one meal a day to 27,000 individuals for a month.

In his latest report on the implementation of Security Council resolution 1701, which forms the core of UNIFIL's mandate, UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed concerns that the continued socioeconomic deterioration and inability of Lebanese State institutions to deliver basic services undermines implementation of resolution 1701.

"The diminished capacity of the LAF to maintain its operations in the UNIFIL area of operations is of particular concern," he said. "It is in this context that support to security institutions, especially the LAF as the only legitimate armed forces of Lebanon, is of paramount importance."

Yesterday, UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander Major General Stefano Del Col joined UN Peacekeeping chief Jean-Pierre Lacroix and UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Joanna Wronecka in briefing the Security Council on UNIFIL's activities to preserve stability along the Blue Line, prevent violations of resolution 1701 and support the LAF in exercising its authority in south Lebanon.