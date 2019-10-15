15 Oct 2019

UNIFIL firefighters assist in putting out raging fire

Report
from UN Interim Force in Lebanon
Published on 15 Oct 2019 View Original
© UNIFIL
© UNIFIL

UNIFIL firefighters today joined Lebanese Civil Defense and the Lebanese Armed Forces in putting out raging fire in the Mazraat El Dahr village, 15 kilometres northeast of Saida.

The UNIFIL firefighters from Austria, supported by Tanzanian Military Police personnel, joined the Lebanese emergency services with fire trucks and water tankers this afternoon, following requests from Lebanese authorities. Indian and Indonesian peacekeepers from the UNIFIL Hospital in Naqoura provided a standby ambulance and medical service throughout the humanitarian operation.

UNIFIL sent the emergency assistance considering the damages the swelling inferno can cause to the local communities.

