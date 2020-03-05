UNIFIL Chinese Hospital donates medicines to village dispensary

UNIFIL Chinese Medical Company handed over 20 varieties of medicines to the Ibil al-Saqi Municipality last week following request that the village dispensary was facing “acute shortage” of certain drugs.

On 26 February, the Commander of the Chinese Hospital in Ibil al-Saqi, Lieutenant Colonel Li Ruzhen, handed over the medicines – mainly for respiration and digestion problems, and external use – to Kamal Monzer, who is responsible for the village dispensary.

Built in 2007, this Hospital run by UNIFIL Chinese peacekeepers offers free medical support to both fellow peacekeepers and members of the host community.

Between their core peacekeeping duties, UNIFIL peacekeepers regularly carry out various activities like this one in support of and as requested by the host communities, which – together with their operational activities – have helped keep calm in the Mission’s area of operation for over 13 years.