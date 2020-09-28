UNICEF supports students coming from Lebanon to sit for national exams in Rural Damascus

Grade 12 students determined to sit for exams despite challenges, including COVID-19

Syria, Rural Damascus, July 2020 - Despite living in Lebanon, many Syrian students choose to study the Syrian curriculum for Grades 9 and 12 to qualify for Syrian public universities that offer bachelor courses for free. That’s why every year, during exam season in June, many 9 and 12 graders cross the borders from Lebanon for their national exams in Syria where they usually stay at relatives’ homes.

However, this year, the education of those students had been severely disrupted; first by the general instability in Lebanon and later by lockdowns dictated by COVID19; all resulting in a considerable loss in their learning intake. Furthermore, to control the transmission of the disease in Syria, students crossing the borders were immediately transferred to two school buildings designated as quarantine centres in Rural Damascus.

UNICEF coordinated the efforts of partners to ensure those students’ quality access to health, water, hygiene, sanitation, education, protection and food and non-food supplies. On its part, UNICEF supported turning the two schools into accommodation centres through the rehabilitation of water networks and toilets, installing showers, and providing hot meals, fruits and safe drinking water.

Furthermore, at Al-Rawda centre where entry was not allowed even for teachers to control COVID19 transmission, UNICEF joined hands with Première Urgence Internationale (PUI) to reach quarantined students with online remedial classes during the examination period.

UNICEF supported the process by providing the centre with internet access and three projectors and laptop devices to enable students to connect to classes provided by PUI, where they revised subjects, asked questions and familiarized themselves with the exam style.

“The classes not only helped students with their education but also provide them with much-needed psychosocial support during these stressful times,” says Ahmed Ismael, head of the accommodation centres.

Amer, 18, one of the quarantined Grade 12 students agrees: “I was under severe stress with all the pressure from studying and the quarantine, but those classes offered me much relief and helped me retrieve my confidence,” says Amer who plans to enrol in the faculty of informatics.

“Many students proposed that online classes continue even after COVID19 is over to engage students abroad throughout the year rather than during exams only,” says Turki Ghanem, a physics teacher on the programme.