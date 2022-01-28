UNICEF receives US$ 1.8 million from the Government of Japan to support children and families with winter assistance

Beirut, January 2022 – The Government of Japan has contributed US$1.8 million to scale up UNICEF humanitarian assistance and life-saving interventions through Adolescent and Youth and Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) programmes in Lebanon. Over the next two months, when temperatures can range from 10oC to -5oC at high altitudes, UNICEF will be able to distribute blanket, jacket, thermal set, outwear and socks produced by vulnerable youth other vulnerable families living in homes with limited or no access to heating. UNICEF will also continue to provide quality WASH services within Bekaa to support vulnerable families to cope during the winter months, facing the brunt of snow fall, strong-winds and flooding. 35,000 vulnerable children, youth and families will be supported through the Government of Japan’s winter assistance.

“We are grateful for the people and government of Japan for this contribution, enabling UNICEF to provide much needed support during the cold months to vulnerable children and families who are already facing challenges during these unprecedented times,” said Ettie Higgins, UNICEF Deputy Representative to Lebanon. “Together, we will continue working with our partners, and with the support of Japan, to reach the most vulnerable children and families with the humanitarian support that is much needed at the present time.”

“We are fully aware of the gravity of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Lebanon where true victims are always vulnerable children and families. As they face the harsh winter conditions, Japan has decided to strengthen its interventions through UNICEF to alleviate their sufferings. I hope they receive our message through the assistance that the international community will be there with you at all times.” said H.E. Mr. Okubo Takeshi, Ambassador of Japan to Lebanon.

The new contribution from the Government of Japan comes at a critical time for UNICEF to scale up its emergency response to mitigate the impact of harsh seasonal conditions and to protect the most vulnerable girls, boys and families coping with the financial and economic crisis in Lebanon.