12 Feb 2020

UNICEF providing winter assistance to 142,000 vulnerable children and heating fuel for 560 public schools in Lebanon

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 11 Feb 2020 View Original
© UNICEF
© UNICEF

BEIRUT, 11 February 2020 – With storms, snow, torrential rain and freezing temperatures reaching record levels in Lebanon this winter, UNICEF is providing warm clothing kits and one-off winter cash grants to 142,000 vulnerable Lebanese, Syrian and Palestinian children this season.

The winter clothing kits include warm clothes, gloves, hats, boots, socks, scarves and thermal blankets. Families with children are also receiving a one-time cash grant to help them off-set winter costs such as heating fuel, shelter material, clothes and health care. UNICEF is also providing heating fuel for 560 public schools in high altitude locations.

“Each winter, UNICEF supports partners to help protect the most vulnerable children from the harsh weather,” said Yukie Mokuo, UNICEF Representative to Lebanon. “This year, UNICEF has expanded its support because of the economic crisis and children’s increasing needs. No child should ever be left out in the cold.”

Media Contacts
Raquel Fernandez
Chief of Communication
UNICEF Lebanon
Tel: 009611607519
Email: rafernandez@unicef.org

Blanche Baz
UNICEF Lebanon
Tel: 0096103331874
Email: bbaz@unicef.org

