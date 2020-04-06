UNICEF is providing supplies and technical support to fight COVID-19 in Lebanon

Beirut, 6 April 2020 – UNICEF has procured and delivered medical supplies to 194 Primary Health Care Centres to support the healthcare frontline workers and population at risk in Lebanon. This includes 650,000 pairs of gloves, 830,000 surgical masks, 34,000 N95 respirator masks, 26,750 gowns and 3,000 infra-red thermometers, among other health items. UNICEF has also provided detergent, soap and bleach to 260 social development centres and 1,200 public schools. Additional orders have been received and many more supplies will be delivered in the coming weeks. UNICEF is also supporting trainings that have reached more than 2,250 non-health actors from governmental institutions, NGO, syndicates and unions, security forces and scouts to strengthen their knowledge and skills on the prevention measures, self-isolation and protection of sick people.

These results are part of UNICEF COVID-19 response in partnership with governmental, UN and civil society partners, including the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) and the Disaster Risk Management Unit (DRM), municipalities, WHO, UNHCR, the Lebanese Red Cross and Balamand University.

“This pandemic is increasing pressure on governments all over the world and while the speed and scale of the outbreak is posing countless challenges, UNICEF continues to employ every effort to ensure the safeguarding of children and their families in Lebanon,” said Yukie Mokuo, UNICEF Representative in Lebanon. “We must continue to protect and support frontline healthcare workers and ensure that UNICEF support reaches those in need as quickly as possible”.

UNICEF is supporting partners in Lebanon since the first COVID-19 case was confirmed last February 21, to meet the increasing needs of the communities and address its impacts on children and families. We are also contributing to strengthen the response of the public health system to reduce the transmission by recruiting registered nurses and providing screening, surveillance, case detection, isolation and referral services at the five land border sites. UNICEF is also responding to misinformation, promoting awareness and healthy hygiene practices to ensure children and their families know how to protect themselves and how to seek assistance.

UNICEF will continue to support the public healthcare system and other front-line entities assisting at-risk population in Lebanon, and we work with partners and donors to expand our support and ensure its funding.

Supply support

Since the start of the outbreak, UNICEF has procured more than 90 percent of its COVID-19 supplies from Lebanese suppliers including gloves, surgical masks, N95 respirator masks, gowns, 14,350 goggles, 2,500 head- covers, 35,000 hand sanitizers and infra-red thermometers in support of the public health system. In addition, over 215,000 litres of bleach, 5,200 litres of detergent and 1.3 million bars of soap have been distributed to primary health care centres, schools, social development centres and other partners.

UNICEF is further procuring 4 custom made kits designed specifically for the COVID-19 emergency response:

500 Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits including gloves, surgical masks, N95 respirators, medical gowns, protective goggles and bleach for frontline workers. 100 Infection, Prevention and Control (IPC) kits that includes gloves, surgical masks, N95 masks, medical gowns, protective goggles, alcohol disinfectant, hand sanitizer, detergent, bleach, tissue paper and waste bags for health workers at primary healthcare centres. 3,000 Infection, Prevention and Control (IPC) kits for affected families that includes cleaning cloths, hand sanitizer, digital thermometers, alcohol disinfectant, medical cotton wool, soap, detergent, bleach, surgical masks, medical gloves, protective goggles, medical gowns, tissue paper, waste bags and waste bins; 500 household disinfection (HH) kits for refugees that includes bleach, cleaning cloth, soap and washing powder.