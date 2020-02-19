UNICEF provides cash support to more than 40,000 Lebanese children in the context of the current crisis

Beirut, 19 February 2020 –Lebanon’s deteriorating economic situation is threatening the livelihoods of the most vulnerable Lebanese households, putting children and young people’s education, protection and health at risk. UNICEF with partners have activated a cash assistance programme to support approximately 40,000 children from 15,000 Lebanese families.

Working with the National Poverty Targeting Program (NPTP), the Ministry of Social Affairs (MOSA), the Prime Minister’s Office and the World Food Programme (WFP), UNICEF is targeting the poorest Lebanese households to receive a cash grant of between 160,000 LBP and 640,000 LBP. The grant is provided according to the number of children in the household, from zero up to six, supporting therefore more than 40,000 Lebanese children at risk due to the ongoing harsh economic conditions.

“Children are now most vulnerable, in the midst of the current economic crisis in Lebanon,” said Yukie Mokuo, UNICEF Representative to Lebanon. “As prices rise and people lose their jobs, everyone is affected, particularly in the poorest communities. While we continue to support the Government to develop a National Social Protection Policy, we also wanted to act fast and provide immediate support, as far as our resources would allow, to some of the poorest households in the country”.

Families are being informed of the cash assistance programme through the available communication channels including mobile phone messages, the NPTP call centre, and engagements at Social Development Centres across the country.

This cash support to Lebanese households comes on top of UNICEF’s existing programmes that support the most vulnerable Lebanese, Syrian and Palestinian children and young people across the country with basic services, including education, social assistance, child protection, youth development, health and nutrition, and water and sanitation.

Media Contacts

Blanche Baz UNICEF Lebanon Tel: 0096103331874 Email: bbaz@unicef.org

Raquel Fernandez Chief of Communication UNICEF Lebanon Tel: 009611607519 Email: rafernandez@unicef.org