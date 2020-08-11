UNICEF Lebanon Situation Report No. 3 (Beirut Explosions): 11 August 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• The death toll of the two explosions that hit the city of Beirut on 4 August has risen to over 160 people, with more than 6,000 injured, of which over 1,000 are children, and 110 people are still reported missing.

• At least three hospitals have been severely damaged or destroyed, and out of 55 medical facilities preliminary assessed, only half are fully operational and around 40 per cent have suffered moderate to serious damage.

• UNICEF has facilitated the distribution, logistics and cold chain of the 10,000 donated tetanus vaccines.

• UNICEF has provided Psychological First Aid (PFA) to 720 children and adults through face to face sessions, phone calls and door-to-door visits to families.

• Under the current circumstance, the risk of COVID-19 spreading rapidly is extremely high and Lebanon has entered the community transmission phase.

• For the third consecutive day, people took to the streets on 10 August to protest against the government, with an increasingly violent response from security forces. After four ministers resigned on 9 and 10 August, Lebanon’s Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced on 10 August the resignation of his Cabinet and will remain active as a caretaker administration until a new Cabinet is formed.