UNICEF Lebanon Situation Report No. 2 (Beirut Explosions): 6 August 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• The death toll of the two explosions that hit the city of Beirut on 4 August has risen to at least 140 people with more than 5,000 injured. A further 100 are reportedly still missing. Children are likely to be amongst the casualties. Those who survived are traumatised and in shock.

• Of the 300,000 people who have lost their homes and are displaced, approximately 80,000 are children.

• On 4 August, the Government declared a two-week state of emergency and cancelled the general lockdown measures that had been put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

• A large quantity of the Ministry of Public Health’s (MOPH) acute and chronic medication and vaccines, stored in a warehouse less than 3km from the explosion site, were secured by immediate action by MOPH and support from WHO and UNICEF, despite significant structural damages.

• UNICEF is responding to the immediate needs and is working to support the Government and partners with its requests.