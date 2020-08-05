UNICEF Lebanon Situation Report No. 1 (Beirut Explosions): 5 August 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• On 4 August, two explosions hit the city of Beirut, reportedly caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate being stored in a warehouse in the port of the city.

• As of 5 August, the Lebanese Red Cross reports that more than 100 people have been killed and more than 4,000 have been injured. A further 100 are reportedly still missing. The number of children affected is still to be confirmed.

• Significant damage has been reported to buildings and infrastructure particularly in the areas surrounding the port as well as further afield. According to the city’s Governor up to 300,000 people have lost their houses and are now displaced, many of which are children, with an estimated cost of the damage being above US $3 billion.

• Hospitals are overwhelmed and three main hospitals in Beirut are severely damaged including a newborn unit near the port.

• A two-week state of emergency and a three-day mourning period has been declared • UNICEF staff have also been impacted by the explosions and we grieve with one of our colleagues who has lost his spouse.

Our thoughts are also with eight of our staff members and three of their dependants who have been injured, of which two staff remain in critical condition.

• All 213 staff members from Lebanon CO and their 318 dependants and additional UNICEF personal currently in Lebanon have been accounted for.

• UNICEF is responding to the immediate needs and is working to support the Government and partners with its requests.