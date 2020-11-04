UNICEF Lebanon Humanitarian Situation Report No. 9: 5 October - 4 November 2020

Highlights

Achievements since 4 August

• UNICEF provided 20,765 people with temporary access to adequate quantity of safe water for drinking and domestic use and reached over 17,600 affected people with public health awareness messages.

• UNICEF reached almost 7,200 individuals with psychosocial support of varying forms and levels. Focus has been to provide parents with tools and support to help restore the child’s sense of normalcy while children have also been supported at individual level through psycho-social support, specialized mental health interventions and psychological first aid.

• UNICEF deployed almost 1,800 youth in community-based response and income generating activities, including cleaning, minor rehabilitations, installation of water tanks, cooking of hot meals, and production and distribution on fabric masks amid the rising COVID-19 cases.

UNICEF provided over 22,000 children under 5 with essential nutrition supplements including Vitamin A.

• UNICEF distributed critical humanitarian supplies and COVID-19 protection and hygiene items worth 3.7 million US dollars.