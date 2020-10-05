UNICEF Lebanon Humanitarian Situation Report No. 8: 18 September - 3 October 2020

Highlights since 4 August

• UNICEF provided 18,860 people with temporary access to adequate quantity of safe water for drinking and domestic use and reached over 17,200 affected people with public health awareness messages.

• UNICEF reached over 30,000 individuals with different forms and levels of psychosocial support. Focus has been on providing parents with tools and support to help restore the child’s sense of wellbeing while children have also been reached at individual level through psycho-social support, specialized mental health interventions and psychological first aid.

• As part of a community-based response, UNICEF engaged 950 youth in employment and income generation opportunities, including minor rehabilitations, installation of water tanks, cooking of hot meals, and production and distribution on fabric masks amid the rising COVID-19 cases.

• UNICEF provided 7,085 counselling sessions to primary caregivers of children under two years, raising awareness on healthy infant and young child feeding practices.

• UNICEF designed and launched a large-scale Emergency Cash Grant for Children and Vulnerable Groups targeting up to 80,000 affected people.

• UNICEF distributed critical humanitarian and COVID-19 protection and hygiene supplies worth over half a million US dollars.