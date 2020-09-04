UNICEF Lebanon Humanitarian Situation Report No. 6: 4 September 2020

Highlights August 4 – September 3

• UNICEF reconnected 155 buildings to the public water systems, installed 873 water tanks in damaged households, and distributed 4,485 hygiene kits and 462 baby kits to affected families.

• UNICEF reached 1,768 children and 950 caregivers with psycho- social first aid, and 1340 children and caregivers with psycho- social support services including recreational activities, community based psychosocial support, and individual counselling.

• UNICEF engaged over 1,900 youth in a community-based response, almost half of them in cash-for-work programmes including 489 youths for minor rehabilitation of households, 60 youth for installation of water tanks, 318 youth for cooking of hot meals, and 42 youth for production and distribution on fabric masks amid the rising COVID-19 cases.

• UNICEF saved 1,748,660 doses of vaccines by relocating them from damaged warehouses at the port to alternative cold rooms, and provided two new solar fridges for safe storage. UNICEF provided 2,815 counselling sessions to caregivers on prenatal, breastfeeding and infant and young child feeding practices.

• UNICEF has distributed critical humanitarian supplies worth US$ 464,000, including baby kits, hygiene kits, recreational kits, water tanks, tarpaulins, as well as PPE items.