UNICEF Lebanon Humanitarian Situation Report No. 5: 26 August 2020

Highlights

·The death toll of the explosions at the Beirut Port on 4 August has risen to 180. Over 6,500 were injured, estimated 1,000 of whom are children.

·UNICEF installed 168 water tanks in damaged households, 150 of which were installed by trained youth, reconnected 39 buildings to the public water systems, and distributed 1,841 hygiene kits and 24 baby kits to affected families.

·UNICEF has reached over 250 children and caregivers with psychosocial services and case management, and distributed 1,000 sanitary pads.

·As part of its cash-for-work programme, UNICEF equipped 37 youths with material to support minor rehabilitation for 24 sites, and 22 youth to produce and distribute 4,840 masks amid the rising COVID-19 cases.

·UNICEF provided counselling to 752 caregivers on prenatal, breastfeeding and infant and young child feeding practices (IYCF), and shared adapted IYCF Standard Procedures to ensure a coordinated response.

·Since 5 August, UNICEF delivered 18 shipments of critical humanitarian supplies, totaling 67 tons, with a total value of US$ 1,7 million