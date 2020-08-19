UNICEF Lebanon Humanitarian Situation Report No. 4: 19 August 2020

Highlights

• The death toll of the explosions at the Beirut Port on 4 August has risen to 178. Over 6,500 were injured, estimated 1,000 of whom are children. There are four reported deaths of children. Dozens still reported missing.

• In the immediate aftermath of the explosions, UNICEF with WHO supported the Ministry of Public Health to successfully retrieve and secure 1,748,660 doses of vaccines and medication from damaged cold rooms/storages at the Port.

• UNICEF provided water to first respondents, distributed 1,600 hygiene kits and 400 baby kits to affected families, and ensured water trucking to 20 households and three hubs of the Lebanese Red Cross. Thus far, UNICEF re-connected over 60 buildings to the public water system and installed 109 water tanks in damaged households.

• UNICEF supported the engagement of over 1,170 youths for cleaning, minor repairs of damaged residences, and distribution of food and cloth masks to affected people.

• UNICEF has reached over 750 children with psycho-social first aid and around 600 caregivers with health counseling, and providing referrals and recreational activities for children and youth.

• UNICEF procured additional COVID-19 supplies worth US$3.5 million to respond to increased needs.