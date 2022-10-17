UNICEF Lebanon Cholera Situation Report #1 - Period Covered: 6 - 14 October 2022

Highlights

• Since 8th October, UNICEF has distributed 80,000 litres of fuel to water pumping stations and wastewater treatment stations in locations with confirmed and suspected cholera cases;

• Procured emergency medical supplies to treat cholera - including 150,000 Oral Rehydration Salts and 50 Cholera Treatment Kits. These supplies will support treatment of 5,000 cholera cases and symptoms including moderate to severe diarrhoea.

• Trained 900 frontline workers and partners on cholera awareness including transmission, symptoms, treatment, prevention, FAQs, and referral mechanisms.

Situation Overview

Following a cholera outbreak in Syria on 10 September 2022, the disease quickly spread, with Lebanon reporting its first case of cholera on 6 October 2022 and reaching 29 confirmed cases by 13 October in Akkar and Baalbek governorates. Cholera, a virulent bacterial infection caused by contaminated water or food, can spread quickly in areas with limited access to basic services such as safe water, sanitation, and health care. The disease can kill within just hours due to severe acute watery diarrhoea.

Recent overlapping crises have severely impacted access to health, safe clean drinking water, and sanitation services for both host and refugee populations in Lebanon. As cases are expected to continue to increase, UNICEF in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), NGO partners and led by the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), has developed a joint response plan.

UNICEF’s overall objective is to prevent and contain the cholera outbreak, reduce mortality and morbidity through effective preparedness and response at all levels to control the disease, with a comprehensive community-based approach of health, risk communication, and WASH components.

UNICEF’s Response

UNICEF’s immediate response is to strengthen the existing water and wastewater systems to prevent the rapid spread of the Cholera outbreak. If existing water and wastewater systems function effectively, the disease can be contained. If the outbreak escalates, the response strategy will be adjusted to increase the focus on emergency water provision and sanitation measures. The WASH component will be complemented by health, education, and risk communication and community engagement interventions in the hotspot areas.