UNICEF Lebanon Appeal, 14 August 2020

Total people in need

300,000

Total children (<18) in need

100,000

Total people to be reached

300,000

Total children to be reached

100,000

On 4 August, two explosions hit Beirut city, sending shockwaves throughout the city causing multiple casualties and widespread damage. As of 11 August, at least 160 people have been killed and 6,000 injured, of which over 1,000 are children. Up to 300,000 people have lost their homes, with up to 100,000 children directly affected. The WASH sector estimates that at least 25 per cent of the 3,000 affected buildings have no proper access to water and sanitation.

The explosion caused extensive damage to essential public services. At least three hospitals have been severely damaged. Out of 55 medical facilities assessed, around 40 per cent have suffered moderate to serious damage. Initial assessments from the Ministry of Education and Higher Education indicate that around 120 public and private schools and 20 TVET schools have also suffered structural damage.

This crisis is unfolding in the context of a collapsed economy, political instability and a surge in COVID-19 cases. Under the current circumstances, there is already a rapid spread of COVID-19. The longer-term consequences of the explosion particularly on children are yet to be fully grasped, and the fall out will be felt for months and possibly even years to come.