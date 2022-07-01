UNICEF launches National consultations for its next Country Programme with stakeholders in Lebanon [EN/AR]

BEIRUT, 28 June 2022 — UNICEF initiated the development of its new Lebanon Country Programme Document (CPD) for 2023-2025 in consultation with high level government officials and institutions, civil society and UN agencies. More than 150 key stakeholders gathered at the National Library of Lebanon to discuss and renew their commitment for children and reflect on how to best reach children and young people in Lebanon in the coming three years.

The CPD sets out programme priorities and strategies over the next three years in line with the new "United Nations Framework" for 2023-2025 to strengthen and continue the work initiated under the previous UNICEF programme to improve children and young people's access to quality services in protection, education and health, and enhanced opportunities to realize their full potential.

"Lebanon has changed, and our Country Programme needs to reflect the new reality where UNICEF is operating," said Edouard Beigbeder, UNICEF Representative in Lebanon. "For the past years, UNICEF has worked to protect children's rights when responding to the refugee situation, the economic crisis, the impact of the Beirut Blast and the COVID-19 pandemic. We are consulting with partners and communities on how to best serve children and young people's needs and fundamental rights -- which today are more at risk."

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Dr. George Kallas, representing Prime Minister Najib Mikati, stressed on the importance of prioritizing youth issues and incite them to stay in Lebanon, saying: "The efforts undertaken by UNICEF are not only related to saving and protecting children, but also ensuring a secured future for the children in Lebanon. The Youth policy action plan is one of the most important documents approved by the government and have now been linked to an executive action plan." He ended his speech by stressing his support for community rescue and giving priority to youth issues to keep them in Lebanon.

The new UNICEF Country Programme, which will be finalized later this year, will focus on avoiding further regression of children's access to basic social services. The strategic priorities emerging from the consultations will align with UNICEF's objectives to bring a positive change and design transformative programmes to build a better future for all children across Lebanon.