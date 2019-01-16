UNICEF and partners providing urgent support to protect 40,000 children at risk due to latest winter storms in Lebanon

BEIRUT, 16 January 2019 – Devastation generated by the latest storms across Lebanon have left vulnerable children relocated and in need of protection and warmth, with refugee children especially affected. UNICEF, working with partners, and in close coordination with UNHCR, other UN agencies and the government of Lebanon, started immediate response last week to meet the needs of the affected children and their families. UNICEF pre-positioned response includes distribution of winter cash assistance, water and sanitation interventions such as water pumping and dislodging, distribution of more than 7,000 blankets and 5,500 winter clothes for children, 1,500 family hygiene and dignity kits.

Strong winds, snow and torrential rains battered more than 570 sites all over the country, including floods in more than 11 informal settlements. According to the inter-agency report, more than 11,300 people, over half of them girls and boys, have been affected by the storm.

UNICEF is particularly concerned about children and families who were already displaced and living in precarious conditions before the severe weather struck. In the Bekaa valley alone, at least 847 Syrian refugees had to relocate due to floods or severe damages to their shelters. In the North, over 700 relocations are reported so far.

“The sad reality is these children have now been hit by double humanitarian crises,” said Violet Speek Warnery, UNICEF Deputy Representative to Lebanon. “We assisted more than 6,000 refugee children in urgent need of assistance across Lebanon following the severe weather over the past 10 days and we are working closely with our NGO partners to protect children as best as we can and keep them warm and dry”.

UNICEF, workign with with partners on the ground, continue to respond to the increasing needs of children and their families. To date, UNICEF was able to dewater and dislodge more than 60 affected sites and distribute life-saving supplies in the Bekaa, North, Beirut and Mount Lebanon and the South areas. UNICEF’s partners on the ground are also monitoring health, nutrition and sanitation needs to prevent an outbreak of diseases.

###

About UNICEF

UNICEF works in some of the world’s toughest places, to reach the world’s most disadvantaged children. Across 190 countries and territories, we work for every child, everywhere, to build a better world for everyone. For more information about UNICEF and its work for children visit www.unicef.org.

Follow UNICEF on Twitter and Facebook

For more information or interviews, please contact:

Blanche Baz, bbaz@unicef.org tel. 00961 03 331 874

Maya Outayek moutayek@unicef.org tel. 00961 70 190 634

Joe English, jenglish@unicef.org tel. +1 917 893 0692