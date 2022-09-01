UNHCR Regional Winterization Assistance Plan 2022-2023: Syria and Iraq Situations (September 2022)

There are over 10 million Syrian and Iraqi refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt. UNHCR estimates that 3.4 million people are in need of critical assistance to help them prepare for and cope during the forthcoming winter. This will be the 12th consecutive winter in displacement for some, and many continue to face increased hardships particularly food insecurity, increased cost of living and loss of employment opportunities due to the economic situation and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. In Jordan for instance, over 36% of Syrian urban refugees have accumulated debt in 2021 compared to just 11% in 2018. In Egypt, a 7.4% year-on-year increase in housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuel costs has been recorded in May.

UNHCR requires USD 250 million to provide life-saving winterization assistance for people in need before the onset of the harsh and challenging winter season. As of September 2022, those requirements are only 0.5% funded as opposed to 56% at this time last year.

UNHCR plans on reaching all 3.4 million people in dire need with winterization assistance. Implementation will be prioritized based on funding received. Most of the planned interventions will be in the form of cash assistance, with a component of winter items to be distributed inside Lebanon and Syria.