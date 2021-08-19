UNHCR Regional Winterization Assistance Plan 2021-2022: Syria and Iraq Situations

There are over 10 million Syrian and Iraqi internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees in Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, Jordan and Egypt. UNHCR estimates that 3.3 million people are in need of critical assistance to help them prepare for and cope during the forthcoming winter. This will be the 11th consecutive winter in displacement for some, and many continue to face increased hardships due to the economic situation and the COVID-19 pandemic.

UNHCR requires USD 193.4 million to provide life-saving winterization assistance for people in need before the onset of the harsh and challenging winter season. As of August 2021, and thanks to timely and generous contributions from donors, these requirements are 56 per cent funded, leaving a gap of USD 84.2 million (in Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and for cross-border activities from Turkey to north-west Syria).

UNHCR plans on reaching all 3.3 million people in need with winterization assistance. Implementation will be prioritized based on funding received. Most of the planned interventions will be in the form of cash assistance, with a small component of winter items to be distributed inside Syria.