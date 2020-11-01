UNHCR, Okhtein Launch a Digital Campaign in Support of UNHCRs's Work in Lebanon

On 25 October and at the onset of the Gouna Film Festival, UNHCR and Okhtein launched a joint digital campaign aimed to support those who were severely impacted by the Beirut explosion on 4 August 2020 where UNHCR is on the ground assisting the most vulnerable citizens, refugees and migrants in the aftermath of this tragedy.

The campaign kicked off with a virtual auction of an exclusively tailored made bag produced for the #StandwithLebanon campaign and has been displayed at the Gouna Film Festival with the auction running online during the period 24 October - 10 November.

An announcement of the partnership with UNHCR was made by Mr. Mohamed Abdel-Raouf, Chief Executive Officer at Okhtein Designs at a networking event co-organized by UNHCR, the Festival and the Sawiris Foundation for Social Development.

"This initiative is one that is dear to us. It embarks our collaboration with UNHCR to help refugees, migrants, and vulnerable citizens. We are pleased that the first proceeds we gather will benefit UNHCR Lebanon Appeal. Beginning this partnership means so much to us since it also reflects what OKHTEIN stands for. Since my sisters’ creation of the brand the vision was always to enhance experiences and there is no greater honour than extending these offerings to those in dire times," said Mr. Abdel-Raouf.

In addition to the auction and as a core part of the campaign, Okhtein will dedicate a percentage of the proceeds from sales of their fall-winter collection to raise awareness and funds to support UNHCR’s work in delivering life-saving assistance to refugees and asylum-seekers in Lebanon through June 2021.

“The role of the private sector, civil society and the community in supporting refugees and asylum seekers has never been more important. I would like to thank Okhtein for its support to the work of UNHCR in Lebanon through the launch of its campaign,” said Mr. Karim Atassi, UNHCR Representative to Egypt and to the League of Arab States.

In parallel, UNHCR has also signed a partnership agreement with the Gouna Film Festival, sealing the Festival’s commitment to supporting humanitarian causes through cinema by fulfilling their purpose of “Cinema for Humanity” and providing a platform for UNHCR to raise awareness and advocate for refugees in Egypt and abroad by engaging with and through the cinema industry to reach the wider public.

Since its inception in 2017, UNHCR has been present every year at the Gouna Film Festival and has participated in a diverse range of activities to promote its work and advocate for refugees through productions, panels, and networking events.