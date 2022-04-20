UNHCR Lebanon - Needs at a Glance - 2022

Lebanon remains the country hosting the largest number of refugees per capita in the world, with an estimated 1.5 million Syrian refugees and some 13,715 refugees of other nationalities. The impacts of the country's economic and financial crises, as well as the COVID-19 outbreak have led to an exponential rise in extreme poverty and protection risks for Syrian refugees in Lebanon.

More than 10 years into the crisis and with refugee and host community populations deeply affected, every day is an emergency for Syrians forced to flee to neighboring countries, such as Lebanon. Increased solidarity is required to protect the lives of all who are most acutely affected. Syrian refugees need your help more than ever.