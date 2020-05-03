UNHCR Lebanon Factsheet, January 2020

More than eight years into the Syria crisis, Lebanon hosts the largest number of refugees per capita in the world, with the Government estimating that 1.5 million Syrian refugees are present in the country.

Lebanon also hosts more than 18,000 refugees of Iraqi, Sudanese and other origins, and more than 200,000 Palestinian refugees under UNRWA’s mandate. The presence of such a large refugee population in a small country facing an economic crisis, high unemployment, pressure on infrastructure, and environmental challenges increasingly risks affecting inter-community relations and social stability.

Working in Partnership

The Lebanon Crisis Response Plan (LCRP) is led by the Ministry of Social Affairs (MoSA) on behalf of the Government of Lebanon and the UN Humanitarian Coordinator. UNHCR co-leads the humanitarian refugee response component of the LCRP, while UNDP co-leads the resilience component, both agencies working in close collaboration with the Government of Lebanon and humanitarian and development actors in doing so. UNHCR also co-leads a number of thematic sectors, namely Protection, Basic Assistance, Health, and Shelter, and provides support to other sectors, including Education, Social Stability and WASH.