UNHCR Lebanon Factsheet, January 2019

Eight years into the Syria crisis, Lebanon remains the country hosting the largest number of refugees per capita. More than 950,000 Syrian refugees are registered with UNHCR, though the Government estimate of the total Syrian displaced population remains at 1.5 million. In addition some 18,000 refugees of Iraqi, Sudanese and other origins stay in Lebanon.

The presence of such a large refugee population and pressure on infrastructure and services are trying the patience and hospitality of the host community.