UNHCR Lebanon: Fact sheet, July 2022

Lebanon remains the country hosting the largest number of refugees per capita, with the Government estimation of 1.5M Syrian refugees + some 13,347 refugees of other nationalities.

The socio-economic downturn coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic and Beirut blast have all contributed to nine out of ten Syrian refugees living in extreme poverty.

Syrian refugees holding valid legal residency has further decreased, hampering their access to basic services, civil documentation and increasing the risk of deportation.