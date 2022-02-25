Lebanon + 1 more

UNHCR Lebanon: Education Programme Fact sheet, December 2021

Lebanon remains the country hosting the largest number of refugees per capita, with the government estimation of 1.5 m Syrian refugees + some 14,815refugees of other nationalities.

The socio-economic downturn coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic and Beirut blast have all contributed to nine out of ten Syrian refugees living in extreme poverty.

The 2021 VASyR*results show that 30% of school-aged refugee children (ages 6-17)have never been to school, while only 11% of youth(aged 15 to 24 years) were enrolled in education.

