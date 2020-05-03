UNHCR Lebanon COVID-19 Update, 16 April 2020

Key developments

As of 16 April, one refugee in Lebanon has tested positive for COVID-19.

He is living alone in an apartment, where he is self-isolating for mild symptoms. We are monitoring his situation to follow-up on any changing needs. The Government has announced that exceptional measures, including movement restrictions and curfews, will be extended to 26 April to contain the virus.

Food security and basic needs

Refugees’ struggle to survive and secure the basics for their families continues amid the economic crisis and COVID-19 related restrictions.

UNHCR protection monitoring (1,476 families consulted from 20 March to 5 April) found that lack of money resulted in 78% of families having difficulty buying food and 69% unable to pay rent. This aligns with information collected through UNHCR call centres, hotlines, social media, and field reports. Food security is the primary concern, as families are reducing food consumption and going into further debt to cope.

Supporting refugees to cover their basic expenses gives them the capacity to comply with the COVID-19 mitigation measures that have been introduced to prevent and contain the spread of the virus.

UNHCR is thus appealing for additional funding to implement a time-limited multi-purpose cash assistance response to help vulnerable refugee families currently unassisted with food or multi-purpose cash assistance meet their basic survival needs and comply with movement restrictions and curfews. In the current context where the combined effects of inflation and joblessness is pushing more refugees into extreme poverty, UNHCR is also looking at ways to sustainably increase the number of families benefiting from its regular multi-purpose cash assistance programme combined with WFP’s food support. This discussion is taking place in the context of broader consultations on the establishment of a social safety net for the most vulnerable in Lebanon.