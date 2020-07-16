UNHCR Lebanon COVID-19 Update, 10 July 2020

Operational context

The socio-economic situation of refugees continues to deteriorate, with the cost of basic needs exponentially rising as a result of the deep economic and financial crisis, exacerbated by the impact of COVID-19.

Protection trends Protection monitoring conducted with partners to analyse trends in the protection environment and situation of refugees in all regions of Lebanon is ongoing, with latest results available for 14 June (top four impacts on families across all weeks illustrated below).

The priorities of refugees interviewed are slightly shifting. While assistance to cover the cost of food is still the highest priority (at 46% for 1-14 June), this has decreased from 54% during 20 March – 31 May). Meanwhile, assistance to cover the cost of rent is increasing; it was the top priority for 34% of respondents consulted between 20 March – 31 May, increasing to 44% during the first half of June. This is correlated by increasingly frequent reports of refugees being evicted after being unable to pay rent. As one refugee posted on social media “We did not pay the rent for the third month, and the landlord wants to evict us. We don’t know what to do or where to go.”

UNHCR is working closely with the national and local authorities to prevent evictions of refugees confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19, or arbitrary collective evictions. However, it is increasingly difficult to convince landlords to provide further respite with rent payments, as they are themselves dependent on the income for survival.