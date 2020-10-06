UNHCR Flash Update on Lebanon: Beirut Port Explosions, 6 October 2020

Situation Overview

Two months after the Beirut port explosions, the second phase of UNHCR’s response is well under way. Technical assessments for minor repairs and rehabilitation of shelters are ongoing, cash assistance for shelter is ready to be disbursed, and tailored support has been provided to the women, men, girls and boys in most urgent need of protection services. The continuous goal is to ensure that the maximum number of people affected are ready to face the approaching winter, both physically and mentally.

UNHCR is focusing its response to the port explosion in the sectors shelter and protection, and we plan to reach over 100,000 affected persons through all our interventions.

COORDINATION